Hungary's PM aims to create new right-wing political force

With Fidesz's 11 lawmakers in the European Parliament currently without a caucus, some observers have speculated that the party could seek a new home with the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) alongside Poland’s euroskeptic Law and Justice party, or the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID), of which Salvini’s Lega is a member.

But Orban's statement suggests he is planning for a new right-wing grouping on the European level, and allies in Poland and Italy have indicated they may be on board.

Ryszard Czarnecki, a Law and Justice member of the European Parliament, said he favors formal cooperation between his party and Fidesz within a single political faction.

“I do not know if it will happen, but you should definitely look for what connects, and not what divides,” Czarnecki said in an interview on the Catholic broadcaster TV Trwam.

In an video interview posted to his Facebook page earlier this month, Salvini, who shares Orban's firm opposition to immigration, confirmed that he was in discussions with politicians from Poland and Hungary on creating a new faction within the EU legislature.

"We are working to create something new, because a certain type of Europe with an outdated mindset is unable to respond to emergencies and the needs of 2021,” Salvini said.