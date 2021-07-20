Imprisoned Myanmar politician dies from COVID-19

Many believe the real number is much higher. Neighboring Thailand has recorded more than 39,000 COVID-19 cases in its prison population since the beginning of April.

Health authorities on Tuesday reported 5,860 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Myanmar’s official total since the pandemic began to 240,570. There were 286 new deaths recorded, bringing the total to 5,567.

Nyan Win, who was charged with sedition, had been confined in Yangon’s Insein Prison, which for decades has held many prominent political prisoners. Suu Kyi is being held under house arrest at an undisclosed location in the capital, Naypyitaw.

He was moved from Insein Prison to Yangon General Hospital’s intensive care unit on July 11 after testing positive for the virus. It is believed he had underlying health problems.

Nyan Win’s death was confirmed by his lawyer, San Mar La Nyunt, who said she reached him in a video call Tuesday morning, just minutes before he died.

Lawyers for some inmates at Insein Prison told U.S. government-funded broadcaster Radio Free Asia on Friday that there are about 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases there. The prison began a two-week lockdown on July 8 due to the virus surge.

Detained American journalist Danny Fenster, also held in Insein Prison, told his lawyer last week he believes he has COVID-19, but prison authorities deny he is infected. Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent online news outlet based in Yangon, has been charged with incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.