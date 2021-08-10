In Dubai, Filipina pulls no punches in jokes on Mideast life

Dumagay, 38, of Mindanao, Philippines, worked in Dubai for years before deciding to leave her job to pursue comedy full time. That's not an easy task in this skyscraper-studded tourist destination where most bars and nightclubs focus more on drinks and music than variety shows.

The city-state also focuses more on importing A-list American, British and Indian comedy acts given the city’s vast foreign workforce. Some topics remain taboo in this hereditarily ruled country of seven sheikhdoms, where speech is strictly governed.

But there is a burgeoning local scene here, as seen on Sunday at the Hi Five Restaurant & Lounge. A United Nations of amateur comedians took the stage to varying degrees of success in sets touching on the scatological to the societal. An Emirati with dyed blonde hair even had 10 minutes, referring to his tight ripped jeans and tattoos instead of the traditional robes and ghutra headdress as the rebellious “Emirati starter kit.”

Then there's Dumagay, who took the stage in a giggling whirlwind and drew laughter when she described being first married to a Syrian, then her current husband, an Egyptian, before shouting: “Hello Lebanese!”