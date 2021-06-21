In surprise move, Norwegian low-cost airline names new CEO

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A new CEO for low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle was tapped Monday when the carrier’s Chief Financial Officer Geir Karlsen was named a day after the board decided to immediately terminate the contract with former CEO Jacob Schram.

No reason was given for the change. In a statement, board head Svein Harald Oeygard said Karlsen “has the competencies, focus, trust and dedication that makes him the best choice as CEO of Norwegian.”

Schram told the Norwegian news agency NTB that his firing “came as a great surprise to me.”

The ailing airline has struggled with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a debt restructuring plan. Last month, Schram announced that Norwegian “has been saved.” The claim came after Norwegian had concluded a rescue plan, raising 6 billion kroner ($721 million) through the sale of perpetual bonds, new shares and a rights issue.

In January, the Oslo-based airline said it was ending its long-haul operations and was focusing instead on European destinations. The company then presented a plan that cut its fleet from 140 aircraft to about 50.