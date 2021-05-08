In the French language, steps forward and back for women

“It dislocates words, breaks them into two," she said. “With the spread of inclusive writing, the English language — already quasi-hegemonic across the world — would certainly and perhaps forever defeat the French language.”

Arguments over gender-inclusive language are raging elsewhere in Europe, too.

A fault-line among German speakers has been how to make nouns reflect both genders. The German word for athletes, for example, could be written as “Sportler(asterisk)innen” to show that it includes both men and women, as opposed to the more usual, generic masculine “Sportler.” For critics, the addition of the feminine “innen” at the end — sometimes with the help of an asterisk, capital letter or underscore — is plain ugly.

Italy has seen sporadic debate over neutralizing gendered titles for public officials, or making them feminine when they normally would remain masculine, such as “ministra” instead of “ministro” for women Cabinet members. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi prefers to be called “sindaca” rather than “sindaco.”