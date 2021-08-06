India, China pull back forces from another part of border

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from another area along their disputed border as part of moves to lower tensions amid a 15-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, India's army said Friday.

An Indian army statement said the disengagement process was carried out over the past two days in eastern Ladakh's Gogra area and the troops were now in their respective permanent bases.

“All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period,’’ the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese side.

Both countries have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control. Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists along the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.