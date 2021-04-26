India is spiraling deeper into Covid-19 crisis. Here's what you need to know

There is the possibility that the higher number of younger patients during this second wave could be related to the virus itself, or its variants -- but there simply isn't enough information or data yet to point to a specific cause.

The highest mortality, however, is still seen among patients aged 70 and above, said Babu of the Public Health Foundation of India -- "which means that we need to be protecting the elderly by providing critical care."

What about the variants?

There is a correlation between the current surge and the rise of the "Indian variant," according to the country's top epidemiological experts.

"In Maharashtra we saw (the variant first identified in India) go up, we saw an outbreak. We are seeing it go up in Delhi, we are seeing an outbreak," said Anurag Agrawal, director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, at a webinar on Friday. "These are very important epidemiological correlations."

"It's also important to keep in mind that these variants have spread a lot," said VijayRaghavan. "They constitute, by some estimates, about 60% in one state, Maharashtra." The proportion of variant cases could be similar in Delhi, as well as other regions in the coming weeks, he added.