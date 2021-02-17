India takes foreign diplomats on tour of disputed Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Diplomats from more than 20 countries visited Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday as residents of the disputed region’s main city closed their shops and businesses in a sign of protest.

This is the third visit by a group of foreign envoys stationed in India’s capital since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019 and enforced the change with a harsh crackdown that for a time included a complete communications blackout.

The diplomats were driven by Indian authorities in a motorcade amid tight security from the airport in Srinagar city to the western town of Magam, where they met officials and a select group of recently elected village councilors. Shops and businesses in Magam also shut in protest.

“Will their visit mean anything in our lives? Is there any hope that they will be able to find how our lives are controlled and intervene?” said Shabir Ahmed, a laborer in Magam. “In any case, I lost my wages today because their visit forced us to close our businesses.”

The diplomats were also scheduled to meet a group of civil society members, traders, pro-India politicians and journalists. They were scheduled to fly to Jammu, the region’s winter capital, on Thursday and return to New Delhi after spending a day there.