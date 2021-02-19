Indian court orders climate activist to jail custody

Critics have accused the government of using the demonstrations — and the violence on Republic Day — to escalate a clampdown on free speech.

Ravi’s arrest, which comes after the government ordered Twitter to block certain accounts and charged journalists with sedition earlier this month, has drawn condemnation.

Within India, opposition parties called her arrest harassment, intimidation and an attack on democracy. Overseas, the niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, criticized the government on Twitter for silencing activists. Protests in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi were held this week, with demonstrators pressing for her immediate release.

Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Thunberg.

“As a young person growing up in a warming world, Disha is concerned about her future and the future of vulnerable communities in the face of the climate crisis. This is what drives her activism,” Fridays for Future India told The Associated Press in an email.

In an interview with The Guardian last year, Ravi said India was already in the middle of a climate crisis.