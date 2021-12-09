 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indian farmers suspend year-long protest against new laws

  • 0
Indian farmers suspend year-long protest against new laws

A Sikh farmer talks on the mobile phone as farmers dismantle temporary structures used for their year long protests at Ghazipur, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec.9, 2021. Thousands of Indian farmers suspended their year-long protest on Thursday after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters.

 Altaf Qadri

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indian farmers suspended a year-long protest on Thursday after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters.

“It’s a big victory for farmers. We have forced the government to bow to our demands,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader. He said they will review on Jan. 15 the steps taken by the government and decide their future course of action.

“We have suspended our protest, not ended it,” said Gurnam Singh Chandoni, another leader.

Farmers started removing their tents and prepared to vacate highways ringing New Delhi where they have camped since November last year. Leaders said they will leave after celebrating their victory on Saturday.

Most are from the neighboring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

A breakthrough came this week when the farmers' leaders received letters from the government listing steps it would take to meet their demands. In an about-turn last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year.

People are also reading…

The government had insisted that the laws, which would lead to a deregulated market with more private-sector control of agriculture, were urgently needed to modernize Indian farming.

The protesters said the laws would drastically reduce their incomes and leave them at the mercy of big corporations. They demanded that the government guarantee prices for certain essential crops such as wheat and rice, a system introduced in the 1960s to help India shore up its food reserves and prevent shortages.

Currently, an overwhelming majority of farmers sell only to government-sanctioned marketplaces at fixed prices.

Farmers form one of India’s most influential voting blocs. Modi’s decision to scrap the laws came ahead of elections early next year in key states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, where his Bharatiya Janata Party is eager to increase its power.

The protest, which drew international support, has been largely peaceful. However, violence erupted on Jan. 26 when thousands of farmers briefly took over New Delhi’s historic Red Fort and hoisted a Sikh religious flag. Most are members of the Sikh minority. At least one farmer died and a number of protesters and police were injured.

Farmers’ leaders say more than 500 protesters have died due to suicide, bitter cold weather and COVID-19 since November last year and the government should pay 500,000 rupees ($6,750) in compensation per family. But the government says it has no figures on the number of deaths during the movement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UK tightens travel testing rules amid omicron concerns

UK tightens travel testing rules amid omicron concerns

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government tightened travel restrictions Saturday amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, saying all travelers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?

Scholz's team: Key players in Germany's new government

Scholz's team: Key players in Germany's new government

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz took over as Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet, with one more minister than Merkel's, made up of nine men and eight women. Here's a look at the key players.

Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential to expand its global supplies.

From Serbia, Afghan boxers seek refuge, careers in West

From Serbia, Afghan boxers seek refuge, careers in West

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — They practiced in secret and struggled to get to an international tournament in Europe. Now, members of the Afghan national boxing team are seeking refuge in the West, hoping to continue both their careers and their lives without danger or fear.

In major change, UAE workweek to be Monday through Friday

In major change, UAE workweek to be Monday through Friday

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday its official workweek will move to Monday to Friday, a significant change that brings the Islamic nation home to major financial institutions in line with Western schedules.

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time.

Protesters block roads in Serbia to criticize mining plans

Protesters block roads in Serbia to criticize mining plans

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of protesters in Belgrade and other Serbian towns blocked main roads and bridges Saturday to decry a planned lithium mine despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the demonstrators.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Building a better bus system in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News