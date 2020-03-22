Indian migrant workers crowd trains, defying virus curfew

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian migrant workers attempting to reach their home villages crowded a railway station in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, defying a 14-hour “people's curfew” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to stem a surge in coronavirus cases in the world's second-most populous country.

At least 324 people have been infected in India by the new coronavirus, including the first case in the largely impoverished eastern state of Bihar, according to health officials. Five people have died in the country from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

On Sunday, thousands of people from Mumbai and elsewhere in the western state of Maharashtra, which has confirmed the highest number of cases in India, jostled at a railway station in the city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state. Police struggled from a distance to control the crowds, who were waiting to be taken to their villages by buses and taxis that appeared unlikely to come.

“We are playing with our health by crowding railway stations and bus stands,” Modi said in a tweet.

Later Sunday, Indian Railways suspended all passenger train services until March 31, although freight services will continue. It was unclear what this would mean for people stranded at railway stations.