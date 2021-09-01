 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indian-Swiss tycoon could owe $137 million in back taxes
0 Comments
AP

Indian-Swiss tycoon could owe $137 million in back taxes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s highest court has ruled that an Indian-Swiss tycoon could owe the Geneva region more than 125 million francs (about $137 million) in back taxes amid allegations that he tried to pass himself off as a resident of Monaco and falsified the value of his fortune.

In revelations brought to light Wednesday in Swiss media, the Federal Tribunal in Lausanne on Aug. 17 upheld a decision to freeze assets belonging to Prakash Hinduja in connection with a much larger tax debt to local authorities than he had originally claimed between 2008 and 2017.

French-language daily 24 Heures said the wrongdoing came to light after an investigation by Geneva prosecutors opened three years ago over alleged human trafficking and usury involving workers at the Geneva villa where Hinduja and his family have lived.

A prosecutor then told tax authorities that Hinduja still resided in Geneva, despite claims of residency in Monaco since 2007. He also allegedly benefitted from undisclosed payouts from a trust on the Isle of Man, which misrepresented the size of his fortune and thus — like the claim of Monaco residency — had lowered his tax liability in Switzerland.

In May 2019, Swiss tax authorities led a raid of the villa in the posh Cologny area of Geneva and seized safes, computer equipment and documents. An asset freeze was implemented. Ultimately, the federal court revised downward the amount of funds that were allowed to be held as collateral, from more than 150 million francs originally.

The case remains pending as a criminal investigation brought by prosecutors plays out, 24 Heures reported.

Under Swiss law, Hinduja, who obtained Swiss citizenship in 2000, is entitled to a presumption of innocence. Xavier Oberson, a lawyer for Hinduja, didn't immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking comment.

Along with three brothers, Hinduja is a leader of the conglomerate that collectively employs over 150,000 people in sectors including information technology, media, power, real estate and health care.

Forbes magazine currently puts the net worth of the “Hinduja Brothers” at $15.4 billion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at homes and buildings damaged by Hurricane Ida

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet
World

Israel OKs gestures to Palestinians after high-level meet

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister on Monday announced a series of gestures aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority, including plans to loan $150 million to the cash-strapped autonomy government in the occupied West Bank.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News