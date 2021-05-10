India's Covid-19 catastrophe could make global shortages even worse

"Most countries depend on India for generic drugs, and India depends on China for raw material. It will be a big blow to [the] global pharma supply chain if trade between the two is disrupted," said Tinglong Dai, associate professor of Operations Management and Business Analytics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

For now, the impact seems limited. Bhaskar told CNN Business last week that there is currently no shortage of drugs, since big firms have enough raw material to tide them over the next three to four months. He also said that Sichuan Airlines was likely to resume service this week.

Sichuan Airlines did not respond to a request for comment.

Clothes

India is one of the largest textile exporters in the world, and the industry is struggling with severe labor shortages.