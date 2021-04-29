India's Covid-19 crisis is a problem for the world

Anurag Agrawal, director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, said Friday there is a correlation, however, between the rising prevalence of variants and the surge in Indian case numbers.

"In Maharashtra we saw it (B.1.617) go up, we saw an outbreak. We are seeing it go up in Delhi, we are seeing an outbreak. These are very important epidemiological correlations," Agrawal said.

But he noted in Delhi and in north India, another variant, first identified in the UK and known as B.1.1.7, was more dominant than B.1.617. The B.1.1.7 variant is known to be more transmissible.

Fauci said recent data showed that India's homegrown Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, neutralized the B1.617 variant, which suggested that vaccinations could be used against it. "Vaccination could be a very, very important antidote," he said, though he added that more information was being gathered each day.

Other variants, first identified by scientists in South Africa and Brazil, are also believed to be more transmissible than the original strain and have already made their way into several other countries.