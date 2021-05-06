India's gov't eases hospital oxygen shortage as demand jumps

K. Vijay Raghvan, a principal scientific adviser to the government, characterized the explosion of cases “a very critical time for the country.”

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, suggested a complete shutdown in India may be needed two to four weeks to help ease the surge of infections.

"As soon as the cases start coming down, you can vaccinate more people and get ahead of the trajectory of the outbreak of the pandemic," Fauci said in an interview with the Indian television CNN News18 news channel on Thursday. He did not provide specifics of what a shutdown should entail.

He suggested that India should mobilize its military to erect field hospitals that could ease the pressure on hospitals packed with patients.

Fauci also said it appears there are at least two types of virus variants circulating in India. He said B117, which is the U.K. variant, tends to be concentrated in New Delhi and that the 617 variant is concentrated in the worst-hit western Maharashtra state.

"Both of those have increasing capability of transmitting better and more efficiently than the original Wuhan strain a year ago," Fauci said.