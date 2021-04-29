India's ruling party leader says 'responsibility is ours' for Covid-19 outbreak

Spokesperson for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata party Narendra Taneja says the government is responsible for the current Covid crisis and that parts of his party were too optimistic in early 2021.

Responsibility for the devastating second wave of Covid-19 now sweeping India belongs "first and foremost" to the government, according to Narendra Taneja, a spokesman for the ruling BJP party.

"We are in power, we are the government in India so of course responsibility is first and foremost ours, good or bad, whatever it is. It is our responsibility and we're trying our very level best," Taneja told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.

However, he also argued that the current crisis could not have been foreseen. "A lot of people are saying that... we knew in February. At that time, scientists and doctors were more or less of the same view," he said.

"Evidently something went wrong, evidently we were hit by a tsunami, and as you know, you're often not aware. In most cases 80-90% reasons could be external. We don't know. We don't want to blame anybody. We know we're in power, we are responsible.. our focus is now on how we can save lives."