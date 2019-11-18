Indonesia arrests 43 people following suicide attack
Indonesia arrests 43 people following suicide attack

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have arrested 43 suspected militants believed to have links to last week’s suicide attack at a busy police station in the country’s third-largest city.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said Monday those arrested are suspected members of a local affiliate of the Islamic State group known as the Jama'ah Anshorut Daulah. He said the arrests were made in seven provinces and include the group’s leader.

He said they are believed to have links to the Nov. 13 suicide bombing in Medan that wounded six people.

On Saturday, police shot and killed two suspected militants in a shootout in North Sumatra. Police said they believe the two were the bombmakers in the Medan attack.

