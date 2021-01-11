Indonesia navy divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Indonesian Navy divers pull out a part of an airplane out of the water during a search operation for the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into the sea near Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Indonesian divers on Sunday located parts of the wreckage of the Boeing 737-500 in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with dozens of people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.
An investigator of Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee inspects parts of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 that crashed in the waters off Java Island, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning, a day after the Boeing 737-500 with dozens of people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said.
Indonesia navy sailors carry debris recovered from the waters off Java Island where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Saturday near Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Indonesian divers on Sunday located parts of the wreckage of the Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with dozens of people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.
Indonesian Navy divers ride on a boat loaded with airplane parts recovered from the waters off Java Island where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Saturday near Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Indonesian divers on Sunday located parts of the wreckage of the Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with dozens of people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.
Soldiers and rescue personnel carry debris found in the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Saturday, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with dozens of people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said.
Investigators of Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee inspect parts of Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 recovered from the waters off Java Island where it crashed on Saturday, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with dozens of people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said.
Indonesian marines look at a large part of a plane recovered from the waters off Java Island where Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crashed on Saturday, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
A health worker sprays disinfectant at a large part of a plane recovered from the waters off Java Island where Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crashed on Saturday, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
Indonesian navy personnel use a forklift to carry a large part of a plane recovered from the waters off Java Island where a Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crashed on Saturday, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, late Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The search for the black boxes of the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
Members of National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) take a break near the manifest of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea, at the command center of the rescue operation at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
Rescuers carry debris found in the waters around the location where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
CORRECTS TO THAT INVESTIGATORS CARRY PART OF A BODY - Investigators carry a part of a body recovered from the waters where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive into Indonesia seas. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday.
CORRECTS TO THAT INVESTIGATORS INSPECT PART OF A BODY - Investigators inspect a part of a body in the cover, which was recovered from the waters where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive into Indonesia seas. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday.
Rescuers carry debris found in the waters around the location where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive into Indonesia seas. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday.
Rescuers carry debris found in the waters around the location where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive into Indonesia seas. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday.
An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigator inspects the debris found in the waters around the location where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive into Indonesia seas. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday.
An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigator inspects the debris found in the waters around the location where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive into Indonesia seas. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday.
Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators inspect the debris found in the waters around the location where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive into Indonesia seas. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday.
Rescuers carry a part of aircraft recovered from Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
Workers spray disinfectant at parts of aircraft recovered from Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
Investigators of National Transportation Safety Committee inspect parts of aircraft recovered from Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
Police officers carry a part of aircraft recovered from Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
In this image made from undated video released by Indonesian Navy (TNI AL), debris lie on the sea floor in Java Sea where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, in Indonesia. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
In this image made from undated video released by Indonesian Navy (TNI AL), divers points at debris strewn on the sea floor in Java Sea where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, in Indonesia. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
In this image made from undated video released by Indonesian Navy (TNI AL), divers is seen recovering debris strewn on the sea floor in Java Sea where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, in Indonesia. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea.
Rescuers carry debris found in the waters around the location where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive into Indonesia seas. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared during heavy rain on Saturday.
By NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers scoured the floor of the Java Sea on Monday as they hunted for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the waters at high velocity with 62 people aboard.
The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, during heavy rain on Saturday, and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.
Authorities have said signals from the boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders were detected between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta's coast. Officials said they have marked a location where the sounds were being emitted from the black boxes, which detached from the tail of the aircraft when it plummeted into the sea.
The cockpit voice recorder holds conversations between pilots, and the data recorder tracks electronic information such as airspeed, altitude and vertical acceleration. When found, they will be transported to port and handed to the National Transportation Safety Committee overseeing the crash investigation.
More than a dozen helicopters, 53 navy ships and 20 boats, and 2,600 rescue personnel have been searching since Sunday and have found parts of the plane in the water at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet), leading rescuers to continue searching the area.