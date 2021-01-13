Indonesia starts mass COVID vaccinations over vast territory

“We know that the cold-chain distribution is not complete. This is the obstacle,” Sadikin said this week. “We are worried.”

The rollout comes as Indonesia registered the daily record in COVID-19 infections and fatalities on Wednesday, with 11,278 new cases and 306 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded more than 858,000 infections and over 24,900 deaths.

Some scientists warn that not enough data has been published about the effectiveness or safety of the Sinovac vaccine. It has yet to be tested in tens of thousands of people in the kind of rigorous study considered necessary before being licensed for wide use.

But Zullies Ikawati, a pharmacy expert from Gadjah Mada University, said the efficacy rate shown so far from Indonesia's small late-stage trials is good start and could save the lives of many people.

“Of course we still have to wait for the effectiveness of the vaccine after it is used in the community,” Ikawati said. “Observations on the efficacy and safety will still be carried out for the next six months to get full approval.”