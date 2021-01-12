Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder

Aviation experts said planes that are parked for long stretches can be returned to flight safely.

“It depends on how the airline maintains the aircraft while it is grounded,” said William Waldock, an aviation-safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. He said airlines should run engines periodically and perform other maintenance. “It tends to keep everything lubricated, and it reduces the likelihood of corrosion building up in places you don’t want it to be.”

John Goglia, a former member of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, said preparing a long-grounded jet can be an intensive and expensive chore, taking a team of mechanics up to two weeks to check engines and make sure that electronic, hydraulic and fuel systems are operating and free of contamination.

“My initial thought” on learning about the plane’s long grounding, “was if they did the proper due diligence,” Goglia said, “because sometimes that stuff doesn’t show up for a little while.”