Inflation jumps to annual 3% in Europe as fuel costs rise

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The 19 countries that use the euro currency saw inflation spike to an annual 3.0% in August, up from 2.2% in July, as fuel prices rose sharply.

The increase was largely caused by one-time factors that lowered prices a year ago, but it could still feed debate about whether recently higher inflation is merely transitory or likely to linger.

The higher inflation figure released Tuesday by European Union statistics agency Eurostat also reflects other transitory factors, such the timing of summer retail sales in France and Italy, and the expiration of German tax breaks on retail purchases. Higher oil prices, following a price slump a year ago during the depths of the pandemic recession, contributed to a 15.4% rise in energy costs. With volatile fuel and food left out, core inflation was 1.6%

Economists have cited a raft of additional reasons for recently higher prices in Europe. Some hotels and tourist businesses have marked up prices after the end of pandemic lockdowns, while supply chain disruptions and higher raw material prices have raised prices for producers of goods as economic activity has picked up.