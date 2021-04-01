Ingenuity Mars helicopter: The historic journey to fly on another planet

"Think of it as a lookout point," said Farah Alibay, Perseverance integration lead for Ingenuity at JPL. "If you ever go to a national park and you have a beautiful view, you want to park there and look. Our rover is going do that and our beautiful view is going to be Ingenuity, and we are going to do our very best to capture Ingenuity in flight."

During Ingenuity's maiden flight, Perseverance will attempt to take images and video. Ingenuity sounds like a small airplane taking off, and the rover's microphones will try to capture that sound.

Images and data from the helicopter and rover will be sent back to Earth hours and then days later. That makes Perseverance the sole witness to this historic flight in the moment.

People around the world tuned in to watch Perseverance successfully land on Mars February 18 and see the unveiling of the first image shared by the rover after landing. But these historic moments don't always play out on a global stage. Only five people witnessed the Wright brothers' first flight.