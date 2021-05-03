Inside a smuggling operation moving migrants across the US-Mexico border

At another non-profit shelter in town, a young mother from Guatemala told us she and her toddler were smuggled north by various men over the course of a few weeks. But upon arrival to Ciudad Juárez, instead of being crossed into the United States as she was promised, she was put into a house with dozens of other people.

"It was a huge house, the windows were covered with black nylon so we couldn't see outside," said the woman. "They gave us food some days, but one time we spent 8 days without enough food. They locked us in, we couldn't leave." The woman asked CNN not to reveal her identity because of her ongoing fears for her safety while she remains in Mexico.

The family of smugglers, led by the two brothers, told CNN they have heard of many such cases of abuse. They even brought up the smugglers who, a few weeks earlier, had dropped two young children over the border wall not far from their home, a case that made national headlines in the US.

"We don't do that," said one of the brothers. "We're all humans. They want to arrive safely. We don't harm them; we give them food and water and help them cross. Other people may hurt them, but we don't."