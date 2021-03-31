 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
International Transgender Day of Visibility: What you should know
0 comments
spotlight AP

International Transgender Day of Visibility: What you should know

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AccuWeather's Dexter Henry looks at how transgender individuals in STEM fields are becoming more visible.

On March 31 transgender and nonbinary people around the world are celebrated on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

With transgender visibility in the United States at an all-time high in politics, media and sports, it is a day for allies and advocates to show up and show support.

Here's what you should know.

Transgender flag

International Transgender Day of Visibility is an annual event occurring March 31, celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced worldwide.

How did it start?

Transgender Day of Visibility was founded in 2009 by Rachel Crandall, a Michigan-based transgender activist and the executive director of Transgender Michigan. It was started as a day of awareness to celebrate the successes of transgender and gender-nonconforming people and is an important day for the LGBTQ community.

While the Transgender Day of Remembrance is held every year on Nov. 20 to memorialize the transgender people who have lost their lives as a result of anti-transgender violence, Transgender Day of Visibility is a day dedicated to honor and empower the lives of transgender and nonbinary people.

Importance of transgender representation

The day illustrates the importance of transgender representation worldwide, especially as transgender and gender-nonconforming people face risks every day.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 11.3 percent of LGBT adults identify as transgender, yet when it comes to representation in the media, there are only 29 transgender characters across prime-time broadcast, cable and streaming originals, according to media advocacy organization GLAAD. For the third year in a row, GLAAD's Studio Responsibility Index also reported no transgender characters in a major movie.

Here's why it matters: Recent polls show that one-quarter of people in the U.S. say they personally know someone who is transgender, meaning that the majority of Americans learn about the transgender community from what they see in entertainment media. Because of this, GLAAD says, it is imperative that entertainment media gets it right when talking about transgender stories.

How to be a good ally

Here are a few ways to support the transgender community:

Seek out stories by transgender creators. Seek out authentic stories and media that have been created by the transgender community, such as the Transgender Film Center, a nonprofit organization that supports transgender filmmakers and their projects.

Call your local LGBTQ center. See what kind of help the center needs, whether it be volunteering or offering a service that you're good at.

Educate yourself. Allies can start by learning the basic terminology surrounding the transgender community. For example, people often confuse sexual orientation and gender identity. There are many places online that share tips on how to be a good ally.

Many transgender people are happy to discuss their experience, but allies shouldn't always assume that's the case. There are so many resources out there to help you if you want to learn more about the community and how to be supportive.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+18
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

+15
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
World

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

+21
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
World

Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday. More than 150 vessels are now backed up, with hundreds more headed to the vital waterway, and losses to global shipping are mounting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News