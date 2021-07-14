IOC's Bach brings attention to Hiroshima -- some unwanted

Bach defended the visit in a briefing on Wednesday, saying it was focused only on marking the first day of the Olympic Truce. He termed it an IOC offer of peace “and nothing else.”

“This is the message we are going to send in the city of peace — of Hiroshima," Bach said. "This will have nothing to with politics. We will not politicize this visit in any way.”

Reports out of Hiroshima say the security will be similar to what was in place for President Barack Obama's visit in 2016.

The official cost of the Tokyo Olympics is $15.4 billion, though a government audit suggests it is much more. The IOC has a large financial stake in the Olympics since almost 75% of its income is from selling broadcast rights.

Dr. Ran Zwigenberg, a specialist in the history of Hiroshima at Penn State University, noted that tying the games to the bombed city was not a problem at the 1964 Olympics. A 19-year man named Yoshinori Sakai — born on Aug. 6, 1945, in Hiroshima, the day the atomic bomb was dropped on the city — ignited the cauldron in the national stadium to open the 1964 Olympics. The image of him doing it is famous.