IOC's Bach gets mixed reaction in one-day visit to Hiroshima

A group of 11 anti-Olympic and pacifists groups submitted a letter to the city earlier this week opposing Bach's visit. Separately, an online petition opposing the visit garnered 70,000 signatures.

Bach laid a wreath and observed a minute of silence in the rain in front of the Peace Memorial Park cenotaph. Faint voices of protesters, who were kept at a distance, could be heard shouting “go home Bach” and “you’re not welcome here.”

Dozens of protesters were seen near the Atomic Bomb Dome with signs that read “Cancel The Olympics” and “No Bach.”

“The COVID-19 situation is getting worse, it hasn’t come to an end, and I wonder why this has to go ahead," said Sayuri Yamada, who identified herself as a medical worker. She was not among the protesters.

She said she did not oppose Bach's visit, but raised questions about running unnecessary risks for the Olympics.

“It’s not that I don’t want him to come absolutely,” she said. “But rather, thinking about the safety of people, including the athletes, my opinion is like he doesn’t have to do this at a time when the risk is high.”

Takayoshi Kayano, who said he was an office worker, respected Bach's right to visit but raised other issues.