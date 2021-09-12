Iran to allow new memory cards in UN's nuclear site cameras

The IAEA said certain monitoring and surveillance equipment cannot be left for more than three months without being serviced. It was provided with access this month to four surveillance cameras installed at one site, but one of the cameras had been destroyed and a second had been severely damaged.

Grossi said the broken and damaged cameras would be replaced, but indicated that the technical agreement reached in Tehran was only a stopgap.

“This cannot be a permanent solution,” he said. “If you ask me how many months, how many days, it’s difficult for me to say. But I don’t see this as a long term prospect."

Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian ambassador to the IAEA, praised the agreement on Twitter, calling it “technical but very important.”

“It is no less important for Iran to rebuff groundless speculations against it,” Ulyanov wrote.

Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.