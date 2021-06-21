Iran's hardline president-elect Ebrahim Raisi says he will not meet with Biden

"My serious proposal to the United States government is for them to return [to the agreement] in an expedited manner .. in doing so they will prove their sincerity," Raisi said. "The people of Iran do not have good memories of the JCPOA," Raisi added, referring to the formal name of the nuclear deal.

"The Americans trampled on the JCPOA and the Europeans failed to live up to their commitment. I reiterate to the US that you were committed to lifting the sanctions -- come back and live up to your commitments," he said in his opening statement.

The new Iranian leader said that the maximum pressure sanctions campaign on the country, first instituted by the Trump administration, "was not successful."

"Up until today, maximum pressure was not successful on our people, they [the US] must change their minds, and come back to reason. Our people have shown they can withstand the pressure," he said.

Raisi welcomed diplomacy and dialogue, but said that Iran's foreign policy would not be limited to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran. In response, Tehran resumed some nuclear activities. In April, the country announced its intention to enrich uranium up to 60% purity, pushing the country closer to reaching the 90% enrichment level that is considered weapons-grade. Iran has repeatedly denied it plans to assemble nuclear weapons.

