Iran's hardline president-elect Ebrahim Raisi says he will not meet with Biden

Responding to a question from CNN at Monday's news conference in Tehran, the President-elect accused the US and European Union of violating the deal, and called on Biden to lift all sanctions before adding that the country's ballistic missile program was "not up for negotiation."

"My serious proposal to the United States government is for them to return [to the agreement] in an expedited manner ... in doing so they will prove their sincerity," Raisi said. "The people of Iran do not have good memories of the JCPOA," Raisi added, referring to the formal name of the nuclear deal.

"The Americans trampled on the JCPOA and the Europeans failed to live up to their commitment. I reiterate to the US that you were committed to lifting the sanctions -- come back and live up to your commitments," he said in his opening statement.

The new Iranian leader said that the maximum pressure sanctions campaign on the country, first instituted by the Trump administration, "was not successful."

"Up until today, maximum pressure was not successful on our people, they [the US] must change their minds, and come back to reason. Our people have shown they can withstand the pressure," he said.