Iraq battles two killer epidemics at once: Crystal meth and Covid-19

Thuraya was arrested alongside her husband inside a house where she was dealing. They were in possession of 300 grams of crystal meth, with a street value of around $18,000. Also detained in the raid was someone Thuraya refers to as her "friend," an intermediary who made regular runs to the Iranian border to pick up the drug from a supplier.

Sitting in a women's prison in Baghdad, she says she has only a vague notion of the shadowy supply chain at the border. They received the crystal meth "from the big dealers," she continues, adding that she has no information about their names and backgrounds.

Thuraya would help smuggle it through checkpoints in the cities where the trio operated, delivering it to other dealers or selling it themselves.

The prison we meet her in is specifically for women who are involved with drugs or prostitution. She says her husband introduced her to crystal meth before they were married, when he saw that she had fallen into a depression. At the time, her previous marriage had just failed and she was forcibly estranged from her children.

"As a woman, it's easy to get through checkpoints. We're not searched. I would hide it all over my body," says Thuraya, motioning towards her chest, hips and legs under her long black abaya.