Iraqi militia commander vows to avenge deaths in US strike

“We want an operation that befits those martyrs,” he said referring to the four fighters killed in late June. “Even if it comes late, time is not important.”

“We want it to be an operation in which everyone says they have taken revenge from the Americans,” al-Walae said. “It will be a qualitative operation (that could come) from the air, the sea, along Iraq’s border, in the region or anywhere. It’s an open war.”

Al-Walae spoke in an office decorated with a poster of Soleimani. On a table next to him, al-Walae had a framed photo of him standing next to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

He praised Iran’s new president, Raisi, who is scheduled to take office next month, saying Iran-backed militant groups “will have their best times.”

Days after he was elected last month, Raisi said in his first remarks after the vote that he rejects the possibility of meeting with President Joe Biden or negotiating Tehran’s ballistic missile program and support of regional militias.