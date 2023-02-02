Ireland is filled with incredible people, beautiful terrain and traditions that span centuries. Americans often associate Irish culture with pubs, shamrocks and St. Patrick’s Day, but there’s so much more to this incredible heritage.

If you have Irish roots or are simply drawn to the beauty of Ireland, giving your child a name derived from this country is a great way to pay homage to the Emerald Isle.

As a parent, you want to give your child a name that has meaning. Choosing one with Irish origins can provide a rich backstory to a name. Plus, they won’t get lost in the mass of Jacksons, Matthews, Emmas and Olivias currently trending for babies born in the U.S.

Preparing for the arrival of your little one takes a lot of work, so genealogy site MooseRoots prepared a list of common baby names in the U.S. with Irish roots to help make your decision a little easier.

MooseRoots used data from the Social Security Administration to identify the most popular Irish names in the U.S. for boys and girls born in 2014. Interestingly, Irish boy names are more common in the U.S. than girl names. Find out which traditional names are commonly used by American parents giving their children distinct ties to this amazing country.