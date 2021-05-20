Israel approves unilateral cease-fire in Gaza offensive

An Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
A rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Israelis participate in a rally calling for the release of Israeli soldiers and civilians being held by Hamas in Gaza, In front of the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
An Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Palestinian municipal worker repair a broken water pipe after it was hit by an Israeli by an Israeli airstrike in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, right, and his German counterpart Heiko Maas shake hands during a press conference at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Facing mounting international and political pressure, U.S. President Joe Biden is switching from subtle diplomacy to publically calling for an end to missile strikes going between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that have killed hundreds.
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Palestinian Wael Bernat, left, comforts his crying son Ahmad during the funeral of his other son Islam Bernat, 16, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Multiple protesters were killed and more than 140 wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities on Tuesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli army said at least a few soldiers were wounded in Ramallah by gunshots to the leg.
Palestinian mourners carry body of Montaser Jawabreh who was killed in clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in Umm Dar village, near the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Mourners gather over the body of Yousef Abu Hussein, an al-Aqsa radio reporter, during his funeral at the main mosque in Gaza, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Abu Hussein was killed during an Israeli airstrike on his house early morning.
A delivery driver waits to cross an intersection near the Israeli Embassy in Beijing, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Israel's Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as "blatant anti-Semitism" on a program run by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere.
People inspect the rubble of destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Lia Tal, 40, rushes with her children and partner to take shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, In Ashdod, Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A Palestinian carries a wounded man into Shifa hospital following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Israelis take shelter in the stairwell of their apartment building as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, In Ashdod, Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
An Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Israeli soldiers take cover under armored vehicles as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets fired from Gaza strip in a staging ground near the Israeli-Gaza border southern Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Lia Tal, 40, rushes with her children and partner to take shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, In Ashdod, Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Israeli juggler Guy Kaplan performs for children in a bomb shelter, following rocket attacks fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
An Israeli artillery unit fires shells towards targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Members of Israeli bomb squad unit inspect the damaged house after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, Israel, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
An Israeli soldier walks at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Pedestrians run to a bomb shelter as sirens blare to warn of incoming missiles fire from the Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.
A child looks at the damaged room of his family apartment after by Israeli airstrikes near a residential building, in Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A Palestinian man sits on a damaged car following Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Heavy airstrikes pummeled a street in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, destroying ramshackle homes with corrugated metal roofs nearby. The military said it struck two underground launchers in the camp used to fire rockets at Tel Aviv.
Smoke rises in a community in southern Israel after it was struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Palestinians inspect the damage of their homes and shops following Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Heavy airstrikes pummeled a street in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, destroying ramshackle homes with corrugated metal roofs nearby. The military said it struck two underground launchers in the camp used to fire rockets at Tel Aviv.
A Palestinian man inspects the damage of his home following Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Heavy airstrikes pummeled a street in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, destroying ramshackle homes with corrugated metal roofs nearby. The military said it struck two underground launchers in the camp used to fire rockets at Tel Aviv.
Relatives of Hoda Al-Khozondar, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, react as mourners carry her body out of the family home, during her funeral in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A man inspects the rubble of destroyed residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
The body of 11-year-old Dima Assaliya, covered with a white cloth, lies in a morgue after she was killed by an Israeli airstrike in town of Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.
Israeli soldier arms artillery shells next to an artillery unit, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
A technician removes an unexploded missile fired from the Gaza Strip that landed on the top floor of a high rise apartment building, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.
Members of Israeli bomb squad unit inspect the damaged house after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, Israel, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
An Israeli soldier inspects the damaged house after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, In Ashkelon, Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A family huddles in their home with bomb technicians and police as sirens warn of an incoming attack, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. The family residence had just received a direct hit from an unexploded missile that landed on the top floor of their high rise apartment building.
An Israeli soldier from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit inspects the damaged house after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, In Ashkelon, Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A Palestinian man inspects the damage of his home following Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Heavy airstrikes pummeled a street in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, destroying ramshackle homes with corrugated metal roofs nearby. The military said it struck two underground launchers in the camp used to fire rockets at Tel Aviv.
A Palestinian boy sits looking at others inspecting the damage of their shops following Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Heavy airstrikes pummeled a street in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, destroying ramshackle homes with corrugated metal roofs nearby. The military said it struck two underground launchers in the camp used to fire rockets at Tel Aviv.
An Israeli woman looks out a window of her house at the site of a rocket attack during a visit by foreign ministers in central Israeli city of Petah Tikvah, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Daniel Turjman, 60, rests in a bomb shelter that is also used as a synagogue near his apartment building in Ashdod, Israel, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Since the fighting began last week, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of airstrikes it says are targeting Hamas' militant infrastructure, while Palestinian militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel.
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
An Israeli officer looks at the damage to a house at the site of a rocket attack prior to a visit by foreign ministers in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikvah, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A member of Israeli bomb squad unit inspects the damaged house after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, Israel, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi visit the site of a rocket attack in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikvah, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
People inspect destroyed cars and the rubble of residential building which was hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021.
By FARES AKRAM and JOSEPH KRAUSS
Associated Press
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel on Thursday announced a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war against Hamas militants that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the cease-fire after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. It said the group had unanimously accepted an Egyptian proposal, though the sides were still determining exactly when it was to take effect.
Senior defense officials, including the military chief of staff and national security adviser, recommended accepting the proposal after claiming “great accomplishments” in the operation, the statement said.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter that “the reality in the field will determine the continuation of operations.”
One member of the Security Cabinet said the cease-fire would take effect at 2 a.m., roughly three hours after the announcement. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the closed-door talks.
A Hamas official said the declaration of a truce was a defeat for Netanyahu and “a victory to the Palestinian people.”
Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ Arab and Islamic relations bureau, told The Associated Press that the militants will remain on alert until they hear from mediators. Once Hamas hears from mediators, the group's leadership will hold discussions and make an announcement, he said.