Israel frees 2 Jordanians suspected of security offenses

KING HUSSEIN BRIDGE, Jordan (AP) — Israeli authorities have released two Jordanian citizens who'd been detained for two months and returned them to Jordan.

Heba al-Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri crossed the King Hussein Bridge back into Jordan on Wednesday.

Israel arrested Labadi on Aug. 20 and Miri on Sep. 2. They were held in administrative detention, which allows for open-ended detentions without filing charges against people suspected of security offenses. Labadi was hospitalized last week due to her deteriorating condition after over a month on hunger strike.

Last week, Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultation to protest the detentions. That's further strained the tense ties between the two neighbors, who signed a peace treaty 25 years ago. As part of the deal, Israel says Jordan will return its ambassador to Israel.

