 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Israel to ship 700K Pfizer doses to South Korea in swap deal
0 Comments
AP

Israel to ship 700K Pfizer doses to South Korea in swap deal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is sending 700,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to South Korea in exchange for a future shipment of the jabs, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday.

In a statement, Bennett said Israel will transfer the Pfizer vaccines to South Korea in an effort to inoculate more of the Asian nation's citizens this month. South Korea will return the same number of doses to Israel as soon as September, he added.

“This is a win-win deal," Bennett said in his statement. The agreement will "reduce the holes" in the vaccine's availability.

Bennett said the agreement, which he personally negotiated with Pfizer CEO Albert Burla, is the first of its kind between Israel and another country. The Israeli vaccines still need to be tested after their arrival in South Korea, he added.

The deal comes a few weeks after the Palestinian Authority, which has limited autonomy over areas of the occupied West Bank, called off a deal to receive 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from Israel. The Palestinians contended that the vaccines were too close to expiring and didn’t meet their standards.

The South Korean government had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: DAD performs at Saturday in the Park

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn
World

French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is facing stinging criticism for making her party too mainstream, dulling its extremist edge and ignoring grassroots members, with some warning that this could cost her votes in next year's presidential race.

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

+7
Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas
World

Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday to demonstrate against President Mahmoud Abbas, hoping to inject new momentum into a protest movement sparked by the death of an outspoken critic in the custody of security forces.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News