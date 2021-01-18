Israel trades Pfizer doses for medical data in vaccine blitz

With tens of thousands of West Bank Palestinians working in Israel and its West Bank settlements, experts say Israel should share vaccines on ethical and practical grounds.

“I truly think that we need to see how we get the vaccine for the Palestinian Authority,” said Davidovitch, acting chairman of Israel’s association of public health professionals. “We are talking about it with the minister of health, and I really hope that soon this thing will be solved.”

It’s also uncertain exactly what information is being shared with Pfizer. According to the redacted agreement, “no identifiable health information” shall be shared, and the research is to be published in a recognized medical journal.

It said Israel will provide weekly data to Pfizer about various age and demographic groups. The objective, it said, is to “analyze epidemiological data arising from the product rollout, to determine whether herd immunity is achieved after reaching a certain percentage of vaccination coverage in Israel.”

The data, it added, is "aimed at helping end the global COVID-19 pandemic for the benefit of all patients inside and outside of Israel."