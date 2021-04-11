Israeli army chief appears to hint at possible role in Iran nuclear site incident

"They are watching us, seeing the capabilities and carefully considering their steps," he said, speaking Sunday at a remembrance event in Jerusalem to mark fallen soldiers.

Reports in several Israeli media outlets Sunday quoted intelligence officials saying Israel's national intelligence agency, Mossad, was responsible for the incident. While few details of the unnamed officials are offered, some outlets described them as "Western intelligence sources," though it is not immediately clear whether "Western" includes the possibility the sources are from Israel or not.

Israel's Prime Minister's office offered no comment on the reports, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Iran Sunday at a toast to mark the anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel.

"The struggle against Iran and its proxies and the Iranian armament efforts is a huge mission," he said, appearing alongside Israel Defense Forces chief Kochavi and his senior commanders, as well as Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "The situation that exists today will not necessarily be the situation that will exist tomorrow."