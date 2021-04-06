Israeli president picks Netanyahu to try to form government

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, head of the centrist Yesh Atid party, acknowledged that the law left Rivlin “no choice,” but in the same tweet denounced the development as “a shameful disgrace that tarnishes Israel.”

Lapid has offered an alternative: a power-sharing arrangement with Bennett that would see the two men rotate into the prime minister's job. They are expected to hold intense negotiations in the coming weeks.

In a sign of the challenge ahead of Netanyahu, about 100 protesters hoisted LGBT pride flags and a mock submarine in a noisy demonstration Tuesday that could be heard as officials began the swearing-in festivities of the new parliament in an outdoor plaza. The pride flags appeared to be a reference to the fact that leaders of the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, which backs Netanyahu, are openly homophobic, while the submarine points to a graft scandal involving the purchase of German subs.

As the new Knesset was sworn into office, Rivlin appealed for unity in a speech.

"If we do not learn and find a model of partnership that will allow us to live here together, out of mutual respect for each other, out of commitment to each other, and genuine solidarity, our national resilience will be in real danger,” he said, his voice appearing to shake with emotion.