Israeli Supreme Court to rule on demand to reopen parliament

The number of those infected in Israel has multiplied greatly over the past week, reaching 945 detected cases so far with 20 patients in serious condition. The country reported its first death over the weekend and is bracing for more. With the public largely confined to their homes, the economy in tatters and tens of thousands of people losing their jobs, Netanyahu has called for the establishment of an emergency unity government with his rivals. For the first time, the long-time leader even agreed to step down in 18 months as part of such an agreement.