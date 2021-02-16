Israel's New Hope party to review ties with Lincoln Project

JERUSALEM (AP) — A leading challenger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in elections next month said Tuesday that he is reviewing his ties with the founders of the Lincoln Project — a Republican group that opposed former President Donald Trump and whose leadership has been engulfed in a sexual harassment scandal.

Israel’s New Hope party, headed by Netanyahu's former Likud party rival Gideon Saar, hired several consultants from the Lincoln Project in January as campaign advisers in Israel's upcoming parliamentary election.

Last week, revelations surfaced that the Lincoln Project knew about allegations of sexual harassment involving John Weaver, one of its co-founders, several months before acknowledging them publicly.

New Hope said that it had never worked directly with the Lincoln Project or Weaver, rather it had engaged four consultants from the organization: co-founders Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens and Reed Galen. Schmidt resigned from the Lincoln Project last week.