Italian ambassador among 3 killed in attack on Congo convoy

In this image taken from video, United Nations peacekeepers guard the area where a U.N. convoy was attacked and the Italian ambassador to Congo killed, in Nyiragongo, North Kivu province, Congo Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The Italian ambassador to Congo Luca Attanasio, an Italian carabineri police officer and their Congolese driver were killed Monday in an attack on a U.N. convoy in an area that is home to myriad rebel groups, the Foreign Ministry and local people said.
A view of the house of the Attanasio family in Limbiate, Italy, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian carabinieri police officer and their Congolese driver were killed Monday in an attack on a U.N. convoy in an area that is home to myriad rebel groups, the Foreign Ministry and local people said. Luca Attanasio, Italy's ambassador to the country since 2017, carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver were killed. Other members of the convoy were injured, WFP said.
Antonio Domenico Romeo, mayor of Limbiate, Italy, hometown of late ambassador to Congo, Luca Attanasio, talks with a journalist at the city hall, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian carabinieri police officer and their Congolese driver were killed Monday in an attack on a U.N. convoy in an area that is home to myriad rebel groups, the Foreign Ministry and local people said. Luca Attanasio, Italy's ambassador to the country since 2017, carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver were killed. Other members of the convoy were injured, WFP said.
This picture released by the Italian Carabinieri Press Office on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, shows late Carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci who was killed in an ambush on Monday, together with the Italian Ambassador to Congo Luca Attanasio, while they were traveling in a U.N. convoy in Nyiragongo, North Kivu province, Congo Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Their Congolese driver was killed too in an area that is home to myriad rebel groups, the Foreign Ministry and local people said.
The Italian ambassador to Congo, Luca Attanasio, poses for a photo during a visit to the Sant'Egidio Community Dream center in Kinshasa, Congo, on Jan. 24, 2018. The Italian ambassador to Congo, Italian Carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci, and their Congolese driver were killed Monday in an attack on a U.N. convoy in an area that is home to myriad rebel groups, the Foreign Ministry, and local people said.
This picture released by the Italian Carabinieri Press Office on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, shows late Carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci who was killed in an ambush on Monday, together with the Italian Ambassador to Congo Luca Attanasio, while they were traveling in a U.N. convoy in Nyiragongo, North Kivu province, Congo Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Their Congolese driver was killed too in an area that is home to myriad rebel groups, the Foreign Ministry and local people said.
The Italian ambassador to Congo, Luca Attanasio, center, 5h from left, and his wife Zakia Seddiki, 5th from right, pose for a photo during a visit to the Sant'Egidio Community Dream center in Kinshasa, Congo, on Jan. 24, 2018. The Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian carabineri police officer and their Congolese driver were killed Monday in an attack on a U.N. convoy in an area that is home to myriad rebel groups, the Foreign Ministry and local people said. Luca Attanasio, Italy's ambassador to the country since 2017, carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver were killed. Other members of the convoy were injured, WFP said.
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE and NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian Carabinieri police officer and their Congolese driver were killed Monday when gunmen attacked a U.N. convoy traveling to a school in eastern Congo, the Italian Foreign Ministry and residents said.
Luca Attanasio, serving at the Italian embassy in the country since 2017, Carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver were killed, officials said. Other members of the convoy were wounded and taken to a hospital, the World Food Program said.
The ambush occurred as the convoy was traveling from Goma, Congo's eastern regional capital, to visit a WFP school project in Rutshuru, the U.N. agency said.
The WFP said the attack occurred on a road that had been cleared previously for travel without security escorts, and it was seeking more information from local officials on the attack. Eastern Congo is home to myriad rebel groups all vying for control of the mineral-rich Central African nation that is the size of Western Europe.
The attack, a few kilometers north of Goma, was right next to Virunga National Park. North Kivu Gov. Carly Nzanzu Kasivita said the U.N. vehicles were hijacked by the attackers and taken into the bush. The Congolese army and park guards for Virunga National Park came to help those who had been attacked, he said.
“There was an exchange of fire. The attackers fired at the bodyguard and the ambassador,” the governor said, adding that the ambassador later died from his wounds.