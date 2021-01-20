Italian PM Conte works to cement majority after narrow vote

“Now the objective is to solidify the majority. Italy doesn’t have a minute to lose,” he tweeted.

However, his coalition is already facing pressure from the center-right opposition, which has said it wants an early election.

“The numbers speak clearly,” said Giorgia Melloni, head of the small but rising Brothers of Italy party. “We’re waiting to learn if the president of the republic thinks that in these conditions Conte can go forward.″

But the center-right was thrown a curveball when two senators from ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party broke ranks with the opposition and voted in favor of Conte’s leadership.

In the lower Chamber of Deputies, where the 16-month-old government holds a more comfortable margin, Conte won a first confidence vote on Monday.

Last week, Renzi yanked his two ministers from his Italia Viva (Italy Alive) party, in a spat over how much control Conte would hold in deciding how the EU largesse gets spent.

Even though he triggered the crisis, Renzi indicated he would consider returning to Conte’s coalition if asked. However, the Democrats have ruled out accepting him back given what they said was an irresponsible power play during Italy’s worst health care crisis in a century.

