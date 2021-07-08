 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Italian Senate endorses lowering voting age from 25 to 18
0 Comments
AP

Italian Senate endorses lowering voting age from 25 to 18

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Italian Senate endorses lowering voting age from 25 to 18

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 27, 2021 file photo, Italian Premier Minister Mario Draghi addresses the Senate in Rome. The Italian Senate has approved lowering the age of citizens eligible to vote for Parliament's upper chamber from 25 to 18. Those who are 18 or older could already vote in national elections for the lower Chamber of Deputies. The Senate's OK on Thursday would make some 4 million young people now eligible to vote for the chamber.

 Gregorio Borgia

ROME (AP) — The Italian Senate on Thursday approved lowering the age voters must reach before they are eligible to elect senators from 25 to 18.

Voters who are 18 or older can already cast ballots in national elections for the lower house of Italy's Parliament, the Chamber of Deputies. The Senate’s consent paves the way for some 4 million young adults to get the right to vote for the upper legislative chamber as well.

If a sufficient number of lawmakers in each chamber requests it within the next three months, a nationwide constitutional referendum would need to be held to confirm the new voting age. The proposed change garnered less than a two-thirds majority required for its passage in the Chamber of Deputies.

Lowering the voting age for the Senate “favors the participation of the new generations in political life,” said Federico D'Inca, the government minister for Parliament relations and a member of Italy's populist 5-Star Movement.

The 5-Stars currently hold the most seats in the Italian legislature and are a partner in Premier Mario Draghi's wide-ranging coalition government.

Italy’s next election is scheduled for 2023.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa brings trees down on vehicles, apartment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn
World

French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is facing stinging criticism for making her party too mainstream, dulling its extremist edge and ignoring grassroots members, with some warning that this could cost her votes in next year's presidential race.

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News