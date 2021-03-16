Italy court blocks Bannon-linked plans for populist academy

The local Catholic bishop praised the decision, saying the Council of State had done the right thing by returning the monastery “to the people of God and to the entire community.”

In a statement reported by the Avvenire newspaper of the Italian bishops conference, Bishop Lorenzo Loppa said the diocese would now work with the community to find a new life for this “monastic jewel,” suggesting it could be used as the headquarters of a foundation.

Bannon said Tuesday the court decision was a politically motivated “joke" that was befitting of a developing country. He labeled the Italian government “corrupt, incompetent and broke" and unable to care for the monastery, which he vowed to fight to keep. It is unclear, however, what further legal recourse is available.

Benjamin Harnwell, founder and president of the institute, had previously argued the institute was being targeted because of its affiliation with Bannon and its support for Italy's right-wing leader Matteo Salvini and his “heroic blockade of the illegal migration into Italy."

Dignitatis Humanae, which says its goal is to defend the Judeo-Christian foundations of Western civilization, had counted on the high-profile support of conservative American Cardinal Raymond Burke, who was named honorary president of the institute in February 2019. But Burke resigned in June of that year, saying in a statement he was stepping down because the institute had “become more identified with the political program of Mr. Bannon.”

