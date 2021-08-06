Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining

“No problem. You have your certificate on your phone.," Ivana Wolska, a tourist from Poland, said. Wolska expected to encounter delays, but instead “it was so fast.”

Visitors from France found the new Italian system familiar. Their country has already introduced entrance requirements even tougher than Italy’s since they also apply to outdoor dining,

“It is good for everybody’s safety. It is positive for the economy, too,'' French tourist Alexine Prentignac said.

While many find it convenient to flash their Green Pass on a phone, paper certification is acceptable in Italy. The Vatican Museums website cautioned visitors to have an identity document handy so staff could “verify actual ownership” of the Green Pass. For anyone unwilling or unable to comply, the website offered instructions on how to request a ticket refund.

At Pompeii, one of Italy's most-visited tourist sites, officials teamed up with the city of Naples to offer coronavirus tests during the opening hours of the sprawling park featuring the ancient Roman city's ruins. For now, the tests are being given on an experimental basis, free-of-charge.