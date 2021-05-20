Italy, EU vow to support Tunisia's economy to stem migration

Johansson stressed the need to provide opportunities for young Tunisians to come to Europe legally.

“We have more than 1 million Tunisians who are working in European countries, and we are ready to welcome more" to contribute to the bloc's economy, she said.

The Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights, a non-governmental organization, issued a statement denouncing “Italian and European pressure on Tunisia" to make it “accept an unfair cooperation that is infringing on the country’s sovereignty and on migrants’ human rights."

The organization also criticized Tunisian authorities for doing the police work of Europe in the Mediterranean Sea instead on focusing on other priorities.

The organization said at least 153 people have been found dead in Tunisia's waters and on its beaches and dozens of others disappeared since the beginning of the year.

Lamorgese reported Tuesday that of the 13,358 migrants who have arrived in Italy this year, nearly 9,000 had come from Libya and over 3,000 from Tunisia.

