Italy prosecutors: WHO exec lied about spiked virus report

When asked at the time whether Guerra or the Italian government had intervened to spike the report, WHO said it was removed by its regional office in Copenhagen because it contained “factual inaccuracies.”

But the documents released by Bergamo prosecutors, first reported by state-run RAI Report, indicated that Guerra maneuvered to have the report removed because the Italian government was upset with it. The document included private WhatsApp chats between Guerra and a top Italian public health official, Dr. Silvio Brusaferro.

Prosecutors cited Guerra's comments to them, which they said were contradicted by the facts, and concluded that “Guerra personally worked on the removal of the report from the WHO site."

Guerra was a top official in the Italian health ministry from 2014-2017 when the pandemic preparedness plan should have been updated.