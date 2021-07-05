 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Italy state TV: Beloved entertainer Raffaella Carra' dies
0 Comments
AP

Italy state TV: Beloved entertainer Raffaella Carra' dies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROME (AP) — Raffaella Carra’, for decades one of Italian television's most popular and beloved entertainers, died on Monday at age 78 after a long illness, Italian state TV quoted her family as saying.

Rai state TV read a statement from the star’s family, announcing that she died at home after a long illness. It said that in keeping with her wishes medical details weren't being released.

With her energetic presence and strong singing voice, the petite Carra' was a beloved staple in the early heyday decades of Rai, especially when it was the only nationwide broadcaster.

With often sexy costumes — daring by state TV's standards in a country where the Vatican wields considerable influence — Carra’ also was credited with helping Italian women be more confident with themselves. Once, in a then daring move, she barred her belly button during one TV performance. But she could also be devastatingly elegant and classy in her dress and manners.

She also was considered an icon for gay fans due to her joyful performances.

Her trademark bouncy, blond haircut and bangs — the helmet look, it was dubbed — were imitated by many fans.

“She was the lady of Italian television,” Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said, expressing sorrow for her passing.

In one of her last interviews she said that “Italian women found me greatly likable because I am not a man-eater — you can have sex appeal together with sweetness and irony.”

Affectionately known as Raffa, Carra' was born Raffaella Maria Roberta Pelloni in Bologna on June 18, 1943. She started her career as a singer, dancer, TV presenter and actress when still a child.

She wasn't married, although she had a longtime companion. She had no children, but her former companion, Sergio Japino, a TV director and choreographer, quoted her as often saying, “I didn't have children but I had thousands of them,” Corriere della Sera quoted Japino as recalling. The reference was to some 150,000 children over the years she helped sponsor financially on one of her TV programs, called “Amore.”

She was also widely popular in Spain and other Spanish-speaking countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: DAD performs at Saturday in the Park

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn
World

French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is facing stinging criticism for making her party too mainstream, dulling its extremist edge and ignoring grassroots members, with some warning that this could cost her votes in next year's presidential race.

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

+7
Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas
World

Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday to demonstrate against President Mahmoud Abbas, hoping to inject new momentum into a protest movement sparked by the death of an outspoken critic in the custody of security forces.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News