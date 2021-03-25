Italy: Teen in hijab aims to be 'Afro-influencer' on TikTok

Nearly one-fifth of those foreigners come from African countries, including Mbengue, She came to Italy from Kaolack, Senegal, with her family at age 3.

Mbengue, who is in high school, said she didn't feel discriminated against as a student. But she says she started receiving racist messages once she started posting videos of herself in a hijab.

“The discriminatory phrases included the N-word, or ‘monkey,’ ‘Go back to your country,’ ‘I will throw a banana in your face,’" the teenager said. ”But then you realize it is just the usual people who want to make you feel bad, so you laugh about it or you just let it go, and that’s it.”

A quick glance through Mbengue's TikTok and Instagram posts reveals that she also receives supportive comments and hundreds of red hearts and heart-eyed emojis every day.

Mbengue started making content for TikTok, a video-sharing social networking platform, on a whim in 2019 with a simple video. The comments indicated there was much ignorance about women who wear hijabs, with many assuming that a woman with a head scarf could not be funny, lighthearted or likable, she said.

"I realized I could use TikTok to open some minds,'' she said.