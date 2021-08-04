Italy wins US case as it seeks to reclaim marble statue

According to a court filing, the marble antiquity was unearthed at the Roman Forum during a state-sponsored excavation and moved to the Antiquarium Forense museum before being listed as lost in 1960.

At issue in the case is the date of excavation — whether it was before Italy's patrimony law protecting cultural heritage was enacted and applied, or after.

The gallery’s suit argued, in part, that the district attorney’s office in seizing the statue was acting as Italy’s agent, which would have forfeited Italy's immunity as it acted without proof the statue was stolen. But the court said there was no evidence Italy “controlled the actions of the DA’s office.”

“Indeed, Italy’s relationship to the DA’s office is analogous to someone who reports a crime, or that something was stolen from them,’’ the judge wrote.

In a similar suit, Amineddoleh also represented Greece, which was sued by Sotheby’s after it asked the auction house to withdraw an 8th century Corinthian bronze horse from an auction where it was valued at up to $250,000. Sotheby’s claimed Greece was acting as a commercial entity by trying to stop the sale and thus not protected from lawsuits.

Greece lost in 2019, but won on appeal.

“An appeals court said no, Greece was acting in furtherance of its patrimony law,” Amineddoleh said, referring to a law to protect its antiquities from being stolen and trafficked.

